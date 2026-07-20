55-year-old pilot ejected, injured in ultralight plane crash, OSHP says

TROTWOOD — A 55-year-old man was injured after being ejected in a ultralight plane crash in Montgomery County on Sunday.
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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman has the latest information and breaks down the 911 calls tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
>>PHOTOS: 1 seriously injured after ultralight plane crash in Montgomery Co.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man seriously injured after ultralight plane crash in Montgomery Co., OSHP says
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Multiple fire departments responded around 3 p.m. to a crash at an airstrip on North Lutheran Church and Old Dayton Roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).
An initial investigation indicates that a Kolb Firestar ultralight aircraft was trying to land when it lost control, went off the runway, and overturned.
The pilot, identified as 55-year-old Ernest Washington of Miamisburg, was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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