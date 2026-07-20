Chick-fil-A sets reopening date for Troy location

TROY — The Chick-fil-A location in Troy is set to reopen this week.

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In a social media post, ownership announced the remodeled location will reopen on Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 a.m.

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The Troy location closed for remodeling and expansion on March 1. As part of the project, Chick-fil-A expanded into the former AT&T store that it shared a building with.

To celebrate the reopening, anyone who visits the restaurant on Thursday dressed in cow spots can redeem one free entree or kid’s meal inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A is located at 1910 W. Main Street.

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