13 people injured after crash involving SUV, Transit van on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Over a dozen people were injured after a crash involving an SUV and a Transit Van on Interstate 75 in Miami County last week.

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The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on Friday on I-75 northbound past the N. County Road 25A exit, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a Lincoln MKC, operated by 69-year-old Roger Fulk of Sidney, was traveling north on I-75.

A Ford Transit van, occupied by twelve people, was parked on the right shoulder of I-75. The Lincoln traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Ford.

Fulk was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

All twelve occupants of the transit van were listed with possible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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