UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 NB in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6:45 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Friday morning.
-INITIAL STORY-
State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County early Friday.
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The crash was reported around 5 a.m. on I-75 northbound past the N. County Road 25A exit, according to Miami County dispatchers.
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OHGO’s website indicated that the right lane is closed on I-75 NB approaching the Miami/Shelby County line.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there were injuries in this crash.
We are working to learn what caused the crash and will continue to follow this story.
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