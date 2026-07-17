Air Quality Alert continues across Ohio due to wildfire smoke

MIAMI VALLEY — A statewide Air Quality Alert remains in effect as wildfire smoke drifts farther south.

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Smoke is the most noticeable north of Interstate 70. You might smell smoke this morning and see a reddish-orange sunrise with milky skies.

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An iWitness 7 reporter sent a photo of milky skies in Greenville early Friday morning.

Leftover wildfire smoke should gradually exit throughout the day.

The Air Quality Alert will expire at midnight on Saturday.

It will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80s today.

The chance of storms will return later today.

We could see storms with damaging winds on Saturday evening.

Visit this website to check the current air quality in Dayton.

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