Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in busy area road

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Logan County on Thursday night.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 8:44 p.m. after receiving notification of a motorcycle crash on Country Road 34 (CR-34) near State Route 235, according to OSHP.

When medics arrived, they found a motorcycle on the side of the road.

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An initial OSHP investigation showed that a 60-year-old man identified as Lawrence Day drove a 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle on CR-34.

He was going northwest on CR-34 when he went off the left side of the road, and “laid the motorcycle down,” OSHP said.

Medics transported Day to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers stated that he did not use any safety equipment, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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