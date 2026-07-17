Man arrested after allegedly driving four-wheeler through local water park

FRANKLIN — A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a four-wheeler through a community water park in Franklin.
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Owen McKinney was charged with criminal trespassing in connection with the incident, according to the Franklin Division of Police.
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The incident took place at the city’s new spray park at Dial Park on July 10.
Surveillance video shared by the division shows a man driving the vehicle across the park and up a water slide.
“This type of reckless behavior damages a community asset that was built for children and families to enjoy,” the division said.
As a result of an investigation and the community’s help, authorities identified McKinney as the person on the four-wheeler.
“When public property is damaged, everyone pays the price. Repairs cost taxpayer dollars and can result in the spray park being closed, preventing families and children from enjoying a facility that belongs to our entire community,” the division said.
Additional charges are anticipated once the official assessment of the damage is complete.
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