Former area election official pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A former election official in Champaign County has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Christopher Creamer, 40, entered a plea agreement, which recommends a prison sentence of 60 to 210 months.

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Court documents indicate that Creamer talked to an undercover FBI agent on Telegram from June to August 2025.

He admitted to sending two images and 16 videos of child pornography to the agent.

He also talked about his “interest in the sexual abuse of children,” the office said.

Agents searched Creamer’s electronic devices and found more than 3,000 images and 130 videos depicting child pornography, including images of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and sadomasochistic abuse.

He was arrested and charged by a federal criminal complaint in March 2026.

As previously reported, the Champaign County Board of Elections website listed Creamer as the deputy director in March 2026, but no longer does.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

It aims to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Creamer will be sentenced at a later date.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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