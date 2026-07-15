Man sentenced to federal prison for shooting at UD

DATYON — A 20-year-old Dayton man has learned how long he’ll spend in federal prison for a shootout at the University of Dayton.

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Dylan Hiner has been sentenced to 27 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Hiner pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a firearm or ammunition while under indictment for another felony crime in February.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, a 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a Halloween party in the UD student neighborhood on Nov. 1, 2025. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video surveillance showed Hiner firing rounds between houses on Evanston Avenue.

Prosecutors said the student was shot in the leg by another suspect who was also firing shots.

As previously reported, an investigation led to the arrest of five people in the case, none of whom were UD students. Hiner, who was 19 at the time, had been the only one facing adult charges.

Prosecutors said Hiner was already under indictment for a separate weapon-related case in Montgomery County courts at the time of the shooting. This meant he was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show he pleaded guilty to charges under that indictment in February and was sentenced in March. The sentence for that case was ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence of the federal case.

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