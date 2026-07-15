Local cinema closed today due to electrical utility work

SPRINGFIELD — A local cinema will be closed today.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
UEC Theatres, located in Springfield, announced on social media that it will be closed Wednesday, July 15.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thick smoke from Beavercreek house fire forces people to stay inside their homes
- Storm chances increasing for the weekend
- 1 dead after crash involving dump truck
The closure is due to major electrical utility work in the area.
The Wednesday Kids’ Summer at the Movies show will be moved to Thursday, the cinema announced.
The theatre apologized for the inconvenience.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]