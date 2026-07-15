Local cinema closed today due to electrical utility work

SPRINGFIELD — A local cinema will be closed today.

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UEC Theatres, located in Springfield, announced on social media that it will be closed Wednesday, July 15.

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The closure is due to major electrical utility work in the area.

The Wednesday Kids’ Summer at the Movies show will be moved to Thursday, the cinema announced.

The theatre apologized for the inconvenience.

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