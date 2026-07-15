Drivers could see extra police on busy state route today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see more law enforcement on a busy State Route today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be conducting a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail (JTED) on State Route 48 in Montgomery County.

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The enforcement detail will take place from noon to 6 p.m.

The OSHP will be working in conjunction with the Dayton Police Department, City of Union Police Department, Englewood Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“This partnership aims to reduce fatal crashes and collaboratively suppress crime on our roads,” an OSHP spokesperson said. “Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures.”

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