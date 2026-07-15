Springfield faces uncertainty as deadline for Haitians on TPS approaches

SPRINGFIELD — 10 days from now, Temporary Protected Status ends for thousands of Haitians in Springfield.

The Springfield City Commission met for the first time since the Department of Homeland Security announced the July 24 deadline.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler tried to talk with city leaders about the upcoming deadline.

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They didn’t mention anything about TPS and how it would affect their community during Tuesday’s meeting.

They wouldn’t even talk to our crew after the meeting ended.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said no comment, and City Manager Bryan Heck said they sent their statement.

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The city statement was sent on June 25 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could end TPS for Haitians.

“In light of today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, which allows the federal government to move forward with the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for Haitian and Syrian nationals, we recognize that this ruling may create significant uncertainty for immigrant families who have become part of our community. Many of the individuals affected by this decision are our neighbors, coworkers, business owners, taxpayers and parents. They contribute to our local economy, support our schools, strengthen our neighborhoods and have become part of the fabric of Springfield. While we respect the judicial process and will follow federal law, our top priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents. We value every person in our community and remain committed to maintaining stability and support for those who call our City home. Court decisions may shape policy, but the strength of a community is shaped by the people who show up every day to build it. Springfield will not lose sight of that.” — Mayor Rob Rue

The statement doesn’t say anything about how the decision will affect the city’s economy.

Governor Mike DeWine previously told News Center 7’s Cody Butler that he’s worried about the economic impact.

>>RELATED: DeWine calls ending Temporary Protective Status for Ohio’s Haitian immigrants a ‘mistake’

“Springfield is a community that is coming back, and it’s been coming back for the last few years. One of the reasons it’s come back is that Haitian’s who have been there, who filled jobs that were not being occupied,” DeWine said.

DeWine told News Center 7’s I-Team in January that many Haitians are working at places like Dole and McGregor Metal.

At one point, an estimated 15,000 Haitians on TPS called Springfield home.

TPS allows people to legally live in the U.S. if the federal government says their country is dangerous.

“They’re not going back to Haiti. Extremely dangerous, more dangerous than it’s ever been. Advisories against U.S. citizens from the State Department going to Haiti,” DeWine said.

Because of that, DeWine wants the Trump administration to reinstate TPS for Haitians.

>>RELATED: Springfield community protests Supreme Court ruling on TPS for thousands of immigrants

“I would hope that the Trump administration will reconsider, think about, you know, kind of listen to the leaders in Springfield, listen to leaders in Ohio,” DeWine said.

Congressman Mike Turner, who represents Springfield, said last Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation that the Department of Homeland Security is open to allowing people who are working to stay.

“They’re valuable people in our community and we certainly hope, we certainly hope that they can, that they can stay and be able to contribute to our communities,” Turner said.

Not everyone in Springfield agrees.

Several people have previously told the commission they believe Temporary Protected Status should be temporary.

If Haitians with TPS will be allowed to stay in the country, it’s unclear how many of them actually will.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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