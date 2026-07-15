Ohio officer accidentally shoots another officer while on scene of domestic call

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer accidentally shot another officer while on scene of a domestic incident on Tuesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The incident involved two Columbus police officers and happened at an apartment complex along Divot Place in Columbus after 6 p.m.

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The officers were initially called to the area for reports of a domestic incident between two parties.

Upon arrival, officers found a dog on scene, WBNS-10.

At some point during the investigation, at least one officer fired their weapon at the dog.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Police Division said the officer was trying to shoot the dog, but accidentally hit both the dog and another officer.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to our media partner.

The dog is also being medically treated, and the division is working with animal control to figure out the next steps.

The initial domestic violence incident was handled, and no one was arrested.

Information on why the officer decided to shoot the dog was not immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation.

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