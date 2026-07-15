Thick smoke from Beavercreek house fire forces people to stay inside their homes

BEAVERCREEK — People were told to stay inside their homes because of a house fire in Beavercreek late Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is out at the scene looking at the damage caused by the fire. Catch her report LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Pascal Drive late Tuesday night.

Beavercreek Police had part of Pascal Drive blocked off.

An officer told News Center 7 that neighbors were told to stay inside because the smoke was so thick.

Last night, News Center 7 crews on scene said the smell of smoke was strong. They also saw fire crews lining the street.

We will continue to follow this story.

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