Montgomery County Fair kicks off with ‘County Fair Traditions’ theme

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The 2026 Montgomery County Fair will start in just a few hours.

The theme for the fair is “County Fair Traditions- For America’s Big Birthday.”

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be LIVE at the fairgrounds with what is new this year on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Tim Colston, the Fair Board President, said the start of the fair will be warm, but plans are in place to keep people safe.

“In our main building, building one, where all the exhibits are, its air conditioned,” said Colston. “We’re going to have some areas where you can sit down, grab some food, come inside, enjoy your meal.”

He said that there will also be shaded tents around the grounds for people to get some shade.

The gates open at 9 a.m., with fair rides beginning at noon.

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