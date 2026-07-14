Ohio places in top 5 of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) placed in the top five in the 13th annual National “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

In a social media post, the OSP cruiser won fourth place with a total of 17,212 votes.

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OSP’s cruiser will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers 2027 wall calendar.

Florida State Patrol won first place with 52,249 votes.

Michigan State Patrol won second place with 37,654 votes.

Georgia State Patrol took third place with 34,933 votes.

Rounding out the top five, Kentucky State Patrol took fifth place with 16,541 votes.

To order a 2027 wall calendar, visit statetroopers.org.

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