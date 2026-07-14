Ohio man indicted after injuring multiple officers during traffic stop

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was indicted on Friday after he allegedly injured multiple police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month.

On July 3, an officer initiated a traffic stop for a 2006 Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation near the intersection of East 4th and Vine Streets in Marysville, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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The officer asked the passenger, identified as 32-year-old Perez Gray from Grove City, to step out of the vehicle.

Gray allegedly became combative, kicking, punching, and biting officers who responded to the traffic stop.

Additional officers were requested from the Union County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

Once he was placed in custody, Gray continued to struggle with officers.

Law enforcement officers found that Gray allegedly had an unknown quantity of drugs and a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Gray was taken to a hospital to be evaluated before being booked into the Tri-County Jail.

Three officers were injured in the incident; two of them required medical treatment.

Gray was indicted on the following counts:

Three counts of assault

Four counts of obstructing official business

One count of receiving stolen property

Two counts of having weapons under disability

One count of improperly handling a firearm.

Gray is set to be arraigned on Aug. 19

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