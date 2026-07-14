1 dead after three-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

BROWN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 32 near the intersection of U.S. 62 in Brown County just before 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle operated by 28-year-old Charles Rump when he hit a Volvo that was in the left lane, waiting at a red light.

Rump then struck a Chevrolet 6500HD truck that was also waiting at the red light in the right lane before coming to a stop.

Rump was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the crash, he was wearing a DOT helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

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