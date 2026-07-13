9 indicted in area human trafficking ring

COLUMBUS — Nine suspected members of a human trafficking ring in west Columbus have been indicted on a combined 42 felony charges.

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The individuals are accused of using narcotics to coerce women into commercial sex work.

These activities allegedly took place at the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road, with proceeds then laundered through Valentine Floral on Eakin Road.

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The alleged crimes occurred between April 2025 and January 2026.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

This task force was formed under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which operates as part of Ohio Wilson’s office.

The indictment, which was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, names:

Marcus Dwayne Gant, 37, of Columbus

Magon Rae Smith, 46, of Columbus

Raymond Curtis Valentine, 55, of Columbus

John Wesley Gibson II, 42, of Columbus

Malik Dada Jackson, 28, of Grove City

Jeremy Ryan Lindsey, 40, of Columbus

Mackenzie Leighann Fitzpatrick, 21, of Columbus

Aimee Lianne Fabin, 43, of Columbus

Kayla Dejon Wheeler, 35, of Hilliard

The individual charges add up to 65 felonies.

Many of these charges include additional specifications for the forfeiture of property.

All nine defendants are currently in custody.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting this case.

Earlier this year, the office took separate legal action against the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Powell Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Del. County Prosecutor’s Office, Salvation Army and Southeast Health Care. The Dublin Police Department assisted with the investigation.

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