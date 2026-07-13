Independent high school to close due to low enrollment

DAYTON — A local Montessori school is closing due to low enrollment.

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Valor Montessori announced on social media that it is closing due to not meeting enrollment minimums.

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The school is located inside The Hub at the Arcade.

Valor Montessori opened in August 2025.

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