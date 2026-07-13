Man accused of killing woman at travel center enters not guilty by reason of insanity plea

PREBLE COUNTY — A Preble County murder suspect says he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

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A lawyer for LaDavid Shaw filed that plea in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

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Online court documents show that Shaw’s lawyer also filed a motion for a doctor to complete a competency and sanity evaluation of Shaw. That doctor will determine Shaw’s sanity at the time of the crimes he’s accused of, and whether he’s competent to stand trial now.

That doctor will give the judge a written report with their findings. The judge will then rule on whether Shaw is competent to stand trial.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Shaw is accused of killing 36-year-old Shanae Robinson last month.

It happened at a Petro Travel Center in New Paris, near the Ohio-Indiana border, where deputies say Shaw admitted to strangling Robinson “because she would not ‘shut up’” and then crashing his semi in an attempt to cover up her death.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 state Shaw went into the truck stop and showered in order to remove evidence.

Once deputies discovered the body and placed him under arrest, Shaw became aggressive and had to be tased multiple times, according to a criminal complaint filed in Eaton Municipal Court.

Robinson’s family told News Center 7 last week that she had been dating Shaw.

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