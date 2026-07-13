Former school employee facing more charges after discovery of more inappropriate videos of students

CENTERVILLE — A former employee at Centerville City Schools is facing more charges in connection with sharing an inappropriate image of a special needs student.

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Tyheed Miller, 27, was indicted on 10 additional counts on Monday, including three counts of endangering children and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. confirmed.

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Miller was initially indicted on endangering children - sexual matter and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in June.

An investigation revealed Miller, who was a behavior technician in the district, had allegedly sent a video on Snapchat of a 12-year-old special needs student from Watt Middle School with his pants down in a restroom stall.

Further investigation revealed additional videos of two other special needs students from the school, leading to the re-indictment on Monday.

“Every parent should find this case quite disturbing,” Heck said on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Miller’s last day with the district was May 20, and he’s no longer permitted on school grounds. He was arrested two days later, on May 22.

Miller is currently out on a $25,000 bond that was previously set by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge. Heck said his office would be filing a motion to have his bond increased.

Currently, Miller is set to appear in court on the new charges on July 20.

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