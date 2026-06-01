Former school employee accused of sharing video of partially naked student formally charged

CENTERVILLE — A former employee at Centerville City Schools has been criminally indicted in connection with sharing an inappropriate image of a special needs student.

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Tyheed Miller, 27, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of endangering children - sexual matter and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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On April 20, Centerville Police were called to the Centerville City Schools main office regarding information that Miller had shared a video of a student at Watt Middle School in a state of nudity.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Miller, who was a behavior technician at the school, had allegedly sent a video on Snapchat of a 12-year-old special needs student with his pants down in a restroom stall.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Miller’s last day with the district was May 20, and he’s no longer permitted on school grounds. He was arrested two days later, on May 22.

News Center 7 previously reached out to the district on Miller’s arrest. A school spokesperson said all district employees must complete State BCI and Federal FBI background checks before receiving employment with the Board of Education.

They also must obtain licensure through the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

“Centerville City Schools takes all employee matters seriously and remains committed to maintaining a safe environment for students, staff, and families. At this time, this remains an active police matter being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, with whom we have a longstanding partnership. We are grateful for their continued work and cooperation throughout this investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Miller is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on June 4.

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