House collapses, considered total loss after early morning fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A house collapsed and was considered a total loss after an early morning fire in Dayton over the weekend.

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The call came out at 12:13 a.m. on Sunday to the 40 block of North Alder Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Responding crews found heavy fire coming from a vacant and unsecured two-story house, according to Dayton Fire officials.

Due to the heavy fire conditions, crews took defensive operations. A total of 35 personnel from 12 apparatuses operated on the scene.

Crews operated on scene for 2 hours and 52 minutes.

The house is considered a total loss. The extensive fire damage caused most of the building to collapse into the house’s basement.

There were no injuries at the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

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