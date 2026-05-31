Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood.
The call came out at 12:13 a.m. to the 40 block of North Alder Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene.
Unknown injuries have been reported at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there were any injuries, and what caused the fire.
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