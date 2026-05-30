19-year-old university student-athlete dies after being ejected in crash

MARION COUNTY — A 19-year-old university student athlete has died after a crash in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a crash in Marion County just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, according to WBNS-TV.

OSHP identified the victim as 19-year-old Eva Moran.

She was a freshman pole vaulter on the University of Toledo’s Track-and-Field Team, according to a university spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that Moran was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on State Route 309 when it hit the back of a GMC Acadia that was waiting to turn left. The Hyundai went left of center into the westbound lane and was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to OSHP.

Moran was ejected from the vehicle, and the Jeep went off the road.

Medics transported her to the hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the other two vehicles had minor injuries, OSHP said.

University of Toledo athletic director Tom Moreland said that the university community “is heartbroken by Moran’s death.”

“Eva was an outstanding student-athlete whose determination, character and positive spirit made an impact on everyone who had the opportunity to know her,” he said. “We ask that everyone keep Eva’s family and those closest to her in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Eva Moran Photo contributed by University of Toledo (via athletic department) (University of Toledo (via athletic department))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]