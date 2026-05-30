2 seriously injured, 1 other hurt after multi-vehicle crash ends up in farm field

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Three people were injured after two vehicles ended up in a farm field after a crash in Auglaize County on Saturday.

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State troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:51 p.m. to a crash on State Route 274 at the intersection of State Route 364, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on State Route 364, while a 2020 BMW 430i was going west on State Route 274.

OSHP said that the Jeep failed to stop at a posted stop sign on SR-364 and hit the BMW. Both vehicles went off the south of SR-274 and came to a stop in an agricultural field.

The driver of the Jeep, Martha Scheer, 64, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Medics transported the BMV driver, Jewell Good, 57, to an area hospital by ground ambulance with serious injuries. The 57-year-old BMW passenger was also taken to a local hospital.

All three occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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