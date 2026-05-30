Why tonight’s full moon is considered a “blue moon”

DAYTON — Ever heard the phrase, “once in a blue moon.” What are blue moons and why are they less common? Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A full moon usually happens every three weeks or so meaning most calendar months only come with one full moon.

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A blue moon though is the second blue moon that happens in one calendar month with two full moons. We had another full moon earlier this month and this second one is considered a blue moon.

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Tonight's full "blue moon"

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The next “blue moon” or second of two full moons to happen in one month won’t happen again until December of 2028!

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