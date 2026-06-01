2 injured, 1 critically after serious crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Two people were hurt after a serious crash in Vandalia Monday morning.

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Crews were called to the crash in the 300 block of South Dixie Drive around 11 a.m.

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Two people were trapped in their vehicles, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire.

Two were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another treated at the scene.

Photos show at least three cars involved.

Firefighters said the road would be closed for most of the afternoon as police work to investigate the crashes.

We are working to learn more and will update as we receive new information.

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