2 adults, 2 juveniles injured after crash in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Two adults and 2 juveniles were injured after a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.

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Just before 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Germantown Pike and Dayton Farmersville Road in Jefferson Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Unit 1 was traveling northeast on Germantown Pike in the right lane approaching the intersection with Dayton Farmersville Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Unit 2 was traveling southwest on Germantown Pike in the right lane and entering the intersection with Dayton Farmersville Road.

Unit 1 entered the intersection to travel west on Dayton Farmersville Road, failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic from the right, and collided with Unit 2.

Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries, two adults and two juveniles, according to the spokesperson.

The intersection was reduced to one lane for about an hour and 40 minutes while crews investigated the crash.

Medics and fire personnel from Moraine, Farmersville, and Jefferson Township responded to assist the sheriff’s office.

The driver of Unit 1 was cited for right-of-way at an intersection.

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