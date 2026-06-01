2 speeders stopped for going 30+ mph over speed limit during Memorial Day traffic enforcement

DAYTON — Two speeders were stopped for going over 30+ miles per hour over the speed limit during a traffic enforcement operation in Dayton on Memorial Day.

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The Dayton Police Department did a traffic enforcement operation on I-75 on Memorial Day, according to a social media post.

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A black Corvette was cited for driving 96 miles per hour in a 55mph zone.

A silver Chevrolet was also cited for going 86 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Memorial Day Speeders Dayton (Dayton Police Department)

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