‘No parent should have to bury their child;’ Community remembers man who was killed

DAYTON — Police are investigating three shootings that took place over the weekend in Dayton.

Family and community members came together to remember a man who was killed in one of those weekend shootings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in Dayton LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak with the reaction from the victim’s family.

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple 911 callers alerted police to a shootout on Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Bruce Erwin Jr.’s family identified him as the victim of that shooting.

His family said gun violence is tearing this city and families apart.

Erwin Jr.’s aunt, Annette Dillard, said that retaliation has to stop, and guns need to get off the streets.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” she said.

Local leaders are taking steps to reduce gun violence in the area.

Greg West, CEO of Felons with a Future, said they have to find a way to change cultural norms.

“The best way to combat violence is changing the way that we think,” said West.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department to learn what caused the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]