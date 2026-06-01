Lt. Governor to visit University of Cincinnati for WorkOhio Tour

CINCINNATI — Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel will visit the University of Cincinnati on Monday to observe ongoing demolition work at the Crosley Tower construction site.

This visit marks the fifth stop on his WorkOhio Job Connector Tour, according to a spokesperson.

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The tour highlights job and training opportunities that WorkOhio can lead job seekers to as they look to take the next step in their careers.

WorkOhio offers direct human support for people interested in a new job.

Job seekers can request one-on-one assistance from a local job expert to explore in-demand careers, training programs, and other opportunities close to home.

Construction and related jobs are currently among the most in-demand jobs available in Ohio.

Crosely Tower is being demolished as part of a major campus redevelopment project that will transform the site into a new STEM-focused academic facility.

Previous tour visits include:

Marietta- Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition

Austintown- Xaloy Global Headquarters

Columbus- The PAST Foundation

Cleveland- New Bridge Cleveland

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