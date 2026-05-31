Local school board appoints new interim superintendent

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education appointed a new interim superintendent.

Russ Fussnecker was appointed as the interim superintendent during the May 28 regular business meeting, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Fussnecker brings educational leadership experience to the district, including previously serving as a superintendent.

He has decades of work supporting schools, staff, students, and communities throughout the region.

The social media post also said that Fussnecker’s leadership and experience will provide continuity, stability, and support for the district.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]