Man accused of assaulting woman after entering home to do job

GREENVILLE — A man is accused of assaulting a woman after she invited him to do his job.
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On May 28, 2026, officers responded to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to an assault.
Greenville police said that Raymond Perkins was invited into a woman’s home in reference to his job responsibilities.
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While inside, Perkins allegedly placed his hands on the woman and “attempted to solicit a sexual encounter,” according to police.
He was located and arrested on assault and unlawful restraint charges.
Anyone who may have had a similar experience with Perkins is asked to contact police at 937-548-1103.
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