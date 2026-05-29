Dayton Police Department selects new assistant chief

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department announced who will be their next assistant chief.

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Maj. Brian Johns will assume the role on June 8.

Johns has been in law enforcement for more than 34 years and currently serves as major of the East Patrol Division.

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As Assistant Chief, Johns will oversee Patrol Operations, the Special Operations Bureau, Traffic Services Unit, Community Engagement Unit, recruiting initiatives, and other operational support functions.

“His experience managing complex operations, building strong community partnerships, and his focus on crime victims make him well-suited for this role as we continue focusing on violent crime reduction, officer wellness, organizational development, and strengthening community trust,” Chief Eric Henderson said.

Johns is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Police Executive Leadership College and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice from Siena Heights University.

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