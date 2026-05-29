Local nonprofit that provides ‘Meals on Wheels’ to close after 70 years

DAYTON — Senior Resource Connection announced today it will “sunset” its operations after 70 years of serving older adults, individuals with special needs, and caregivers throughout the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The organization is transitioning its core services to partner agencies following increasing financial pressures, rising operating costs, and insufficient long-term funding.

The majority of services will continue without interruption through partnerships with area organizations.

The decision to conclude operations was made after several years of operating deficits, the organization said in a social media post.

SRC faced significant operational and financial challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES:

These challenges included rising costs for food, transportation, insurance, and workforce retention.

Rachel Gut, Chair of the SRC Board of Directors, spoke about the decision.

“Our responsibility as a Board was to ensure that clients continued receiving services and that this transition occurred thoughtfully, responsibly, and with dignity for the people we serve and the employees who have dedicated themselves to this mission,” Gut said.

SRC provided critical support services across several areas, including Meals on Wheels.

“After several years of operating deficits, the Board recognized that continuing operations without sufficient resources could ultimately jeopardize service quality and stability,” Gut said. “Our focus became ensuring continuity of care and preserving services through strong community partnerships.”

SRC expresses gratitude to the many organizations, funders, volunteers, employees, and community partners who supported both the organization and its transition process.

Services are being transitioned to partner agencies, including the Area Agency on Aging.

Many SRC employees will have the opportunity to continue their employment with these partner agencies, the organization said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]