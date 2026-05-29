18-year-old learns punishment for role in stolen car chase

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man learned his punishment after shots were fired at police officers during a stolen car chase.

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Javien Jermone Robinson, 18, was sentenced to one year in prison on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported, Robinson recently pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft, grand theft, and having weapons while under disability.

After he is released, he will have up to two years of probation, according to court records.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened on Dec. 4 after an officer in an unmarked car got behind a suspicious vehicle near Guthrie and River roads.

At that time, one person in the car fired shots at the officer, which led to a chase involving multiple cruisers.

The officer who was shot at was not injured.

During the chase, a Dayton police cruiser hit a pedestrian in the area of Germantown Road and Euclid Avenue.

Former Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal previously said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police eventually found the stolen car at a home in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

Dayton police and SWAT had the home surrounded for hours before arresting a juvenile occupant.

Authorities left this standoff a few hours later and went to a scene on Bish Avenue and West Third Street.

Robinson was located inside this home and detained.

Investigators searched the home and found seven guns and two vehicle key generation devices.

Robinson was arrested, and during his interview with police, he “admitted to knowledge of the firearms, to include an ARP, being present in the home, as well as knowledge of the vehicle key generation devices and their usage for stolen vehicles,” an affidavit filed in the Dayton Municipal Court said.

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