2nd arrest made in connection to shots fired at officers during stolen car chase

DAYTON — Police have provided additional information about a large investigation that started with shots being fired at officers during a stolen car chase.

News Center 7 previously reported that the investigation spanned multiple scenes in Dayton on Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For hours, Dayton police and SWAT surrounded a home in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

That’s where police found a stolen car.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal said it all started when a police officer in an unmarked vehicle got behind a suspicious vehicle in the area of Guthrie Road and River Road around 2:22 p.m.

Afzal said one of the occupants of that vehicle fired shots at the officer, leading to a chase involving multiple cruisers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer shot at was not injured.

During the chase, a Dayton police cruiser hit a pedestrian in the area of Germantown Road and Euclid Avenue.

Afzal said that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One person, identified as a juvenile occupant of the vehicle that fired shots at officers, was taken into custody during the standoff on South Gettysburg.

Around 6:30 p.m., police left the standoff on South Gettysburg Avenue, and our crew followed them to a scene on Bish Avenue and West Third Street.

Police confirmed that their investigation led them to this address, and they searched a home in the 2700 block of West Third Street.

Multiple people were questioned, and police found several guns, electronic devices, and other evidence.

An 18-year-old was arrested for having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools.

Police did not identify this suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group