Fight between cellmates leads to use of force from officers before inmate’s death, report shows

WARREN COUNTY — A newly-obtained report is revealing new details in the death investigation of an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution.

As previously reported, 38-year-old LaSelle Allen died while in custody of the Lebanon Correctional Institution at the Atrium Medical Center on Saturday morning.

News Center 7 obtained the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) initial incident report and summary of Allen’s death. It states that Allen was “involved in an altercation with his cellmate.”

“Subsequently, responding officers were involved in a use of force with the inmate,” state troopers wrote.

Allen was taken to the infirmary, where he then experienced a medical episode. That led to him being taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he ultimately died.

Our news partners at WCPO spoke with the Warren County Coroner’s Office, which noted that “pepper spray was utilized” at some point during the incident. A preliminary cause of death has not been determined at this time.

An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections spokesperson confirmed that two employees, one of whom is a registered nurse, were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday pending the investigation into this matter.

OSHP is investigating Allen’s death.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records showed Allen was serving 1.5 years for aggravated assault and attempted discharge of a firearm near a habitation or school in Lucas County. He was expected to be released on Jan. 6, 2026.

