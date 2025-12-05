Police searching for person of interest in Riverside home thefts

Do you recognize this person?
The Riverside Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are asking for help in identifying a person of interest.
The department posted two pictures on its Facebook page of a person of interest in an ongoing residential theft investigation.
It shows him inside a convenience store.
Contact Detective Todd at (937) 233-1801 if you have any information that may help police ID this person.
You can also call Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080.
