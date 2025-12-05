Local

Police searching for person of interest in Riverside home thefts

By WHIO Staff
ID person of interest in home theft investigation Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook))
Do you recognize this person?

The Riverside Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are asking for help in identifying a person of interest.

The department posted two pictures on its Facebook page of a person of interest in an ongoing residential theft investigation.

It shows him inside a convenience store.

Contact Detective Todd at (937) 233-1801 if you have any information that may help police ID this person.

You can also call Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080.

