Police searching for person of interest in Riverside home thefts

Do you recognize this person?

The Riverside Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are asking for help in identifying a person of interest.

The department posted two pictures on its Facebook page of a person of interest in an ongoing residential theft investigation.

It shows him inside a convenience store.

Contact Detective Todd at (937) 233-1801 if you have any information that may help police ID this person.

You can also call Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080.

ID person of interest in home theft investigation Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook))

