Suspect fires at officers during stolen car chase; Large investigation underway

DAYTON — An investigation spans multiple scenes in Dayton on Thursday evening.

For hours, Dayton police and SWAT surrounded a home in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

That’s where police found a stolen car.

Police Chief Kamran Afzal said it all started when a police officer in an unmarked vehicle got behind a suspicious vehicle in the area of Guthrie Road and River Road around 2:22 p.m.

Afzal said one of the occupants of that vehicle fired shots at the officer, leading to a chase involving multiple cruisers.

The officer shot at was not injured.

During the chase, a Dayton police cruiser hit a pedestrian in the area of Germantown Road and Euclid Avenue.

Afzal said that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramon Hardin saw the chase.

“Our bus got stopped by about six or seven cruisers that were flying by. So we kinda knew something was going on,” Hardin said.

The suspect vehicle was located at a home on S. Gettysburg Avenue.

One person who ran from that home was taken into custody. It’s unclear at this time if they had any involvement in the shooting or chase.

Hardin said he did not like seeing SWAT in his neighborhood.

“Think scary is a little understatement, especially when you got closer and see all the officers with their weapons and stuff,” he said.

Around 6:30 p.m., police left the standoff on South Gettysburg Avenue, and our crew followed them to a scene on Bish Avenue and West Third Street.

Our crew saw police go in and out of a home and take pictures.

Police confirmed it was an active and ongoing investigation and would not confirm if it was connected to what happened earlier.

