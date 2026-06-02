Can you help? Police looking for 2 people accused of stealing from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

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The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two people they say stole merchandise from Walmart.

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On May 29, around 7:20 p.m., two people entered Walmart and selected apparel, home goods, and personal care products and left the store without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the two people or has information related to the theft should contact Officer Denlinger at 937-426-1225 x 157 or denlingerd@beavercreekohio.gov.

Walmart Theft Suspects Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)

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