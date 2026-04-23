Deputies investigating reported shooting in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Harrison Township.
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Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting along Cromwell Place around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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Initial reports indicate that a 911 caller found someone shot and heard screaming, the supervisor added.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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