Deputies investigating reported shooting in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Harrison Township.

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Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting along Cromwell Place around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Initial reports indicate that a 911 caller found someone shot and heard screaming, the supervisor added.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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