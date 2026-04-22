Authorities investigating after 1 reportedly shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after one person was reportedly shot in Dayton on Wednesday.
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The shooting was reported in the area of Edgewood and Salem avenues at 4:35 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor said initial notes indicate that there is a victim in this incident.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
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