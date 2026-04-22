1 hurt after car rolls down embankment, catches fire on I-75

WEST CARROLLTON — One person was hurt after a crash on I-75 in West Carrollton on Wednesday.
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First responders were called to the crash on I-75 near East Dixie Drive around 12:30 p.m.
A car rolled down the embankment and then caught fire.
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Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and only one vehicle was invovled.
Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged car in an embankment on train tracks.
We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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