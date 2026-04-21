Man facing charges after backing up over man, killing him

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been formally charged after he backed over a man with his car, killing him.

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Cory Roark was indicted by a Clark County Grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to court documents.

On Jan. 28, Springfield officers responded to 1100 Kenton Street for reports of a person hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim was still under the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

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Firefighters were able to remove the vehicle from the man, and he was pronounced dead.

Officers spoke to witnesses who said they saw a vehicle driven by Roark back up and hit the victim, knocking him to the ground.

Witnesses said they started yelling at Roark to stop, but he continued.

Roark told police he had just gotten back from lunch and was backing into a spot in the parking lot.

He alleged that he did not see or feel anything and stopped when he heard people yelling.

Roark consented to a blood test, which determined he was positive for THC.

Officers also found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in Roark’s vehicle, court documents allege.

He was charged and booked into the Clark County Jail.

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