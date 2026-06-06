23-year-old motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash in Darke County on Friday evening.

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The crash happened in the 1600 block of State Route 49 around 8 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation indicates that a Jeep Liberty, driven by 62-year-old Dana Woodson of Farmersville, entered the roadway to travel northbound and pulled into the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 23-year-old Ian Petroski of Dayton.

Woodson was treated at the scene and released.

Petroski was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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