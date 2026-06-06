Firefighters battle reported abandoned house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters battled heavy fire at a reportedly abandoned house in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 70 block of West Fairview Ave on reports of a possibly abandoned house completely on fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sergeant said that some exposure was reported, but it is unclear if the fire is spreading to any neighboring residences.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]