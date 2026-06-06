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Police investigating reported stabbing after victim walks into local hospital

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing after a victim walked into a local hospital early Saturday morning.

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Just before 2 a.m., a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a stab wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.

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The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 930 block of N Keowee Street.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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